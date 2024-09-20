Revolut: Fintech hits 10m UK customers as aggressive growth strategy pays off

Revolut has grown its UK customer base to 10m.

Fintech giant Revolut has reached 10m customers in the UK, solidifying its position as one of the country’s largest fintechs.

The company, which has recorded rapid growth over the past few years, added nearly 2m customers in 2024 alone.

The achievement follows several high-profile developments for Revolut, including its recent secondary share sale, which valued the company at $45bn, and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) ‘s July granting of a UK banking licence with restrictions.

The firm has also introduced several new products to UK customers this year, including mobile wallets and Revpoints, and is preparing to move its global headquarters to Canary Wharf.

Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK, said: “Today’s announcement is a tremendous achievement for Revolut. Ten million customers across the UK makes us one of the largest payments businesses in the market, and we are incredibly grateful to our growing customer base, who continue to use Revolut more and more.

“The UK is our home market, and is the base for the company’s wider global expansion plans. As we work towards launching the bank in the UK in the coming months, we will continue to offer products and services that improve the financial lives of everyone who uses Revolut.”

Earlier this month Revolut unveiled plans to launch in India next year as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

Currently, the app is available across most of mainland Europe, with Romania, Poland, France, Ireland, and Spain as its top markets.

Revolut has gained traction in these regions by providing a range of financial services, including currency exchange, stock trading, and cryptocurrency access.

The company’s expansion strategy focuses on leveraging partnerships and local expertise to improve its offerings. In Europe, Revolut has worked with financial institutions to integrate local payment systems, facilitating easier financial engagement for users.