Revolut: Fintech brings in Deutsche Bank and Barclays veteran as new UK chief

Francesca Carlesi, the new Revolut UK chief executive

Fintech Revolut has flown in a banking veteran from Deutsche Bank and Barclays as its new chief executive, as it continues its search for a banking licence.

Francesca Carlesi joins the firm from Molo, the UK’s first fully digital mortgage lender, bringing experience from the world of banking and fintech.

She spent 15 years in sectors ranging from private equity, retail and commercial banking, to investment banking and asset and wealth management, including at McKinsey & Co. and Bridgepoint Capital.

This comes as Revolut has been trying to secure a UK banking license, which has now been pending for two and a half years.

Revolut has also been under pressure over its finances, after it received an extension from Companies House to file its annual results for the second consecutive year.

Starting in December, Carlesi’s appointment is part of Revolut’s bid to become a more diverse business, bringing in experience from different sectors.

Calling it “the future of digital banking” she said Revolut’s UK arm, with nearly eight million customer in the UK “is at the forefront of change in financial services.

“There are so many growth opportunities and I couldn’t be more excited to be leading the way for the UK. We have big things planned, so watch this space.”

Chairman of Revolut UK, Richard Holmes, welcomed the new chief executive, saying: “As we continue to build out our leadership team, her extensive experience across the banking and fintech sectors makes her the perfect CEO to drive our UK business forward.

“As a founder of her own fintech, and having spent many years across the banking industry, Francesca knows what it takes to challenge the banking incumbents, and I look forward to celebrating her successes here in the months to come.”