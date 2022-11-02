Revenue dips for Virgin Media O2 as it eyes digital expansion and growth

The tie-up between Virgin Media and O2 is the largest UK telecoms deal ever (Image: Mikael Buck/Virgin Media O2)

Virgin Media O2 has posted a revenue dip of the third quarter, as the telecom giant rides out “an increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop”.

Adjusted revenue was down 0.6 per cent to £2.59bn, with results dragged down by a 3.7 per cent decline in handset revenue.

Total mobile revenues increased by 2.1 per cent to £1.5bn with service revenues increasing 4.3 per cent.

Total mobile net additions were 629,000 in the quarter, with increases across Wholesale, IoT, prepaid and

contract. The contract mobile base increased by 47,000 to 16 million.

This was offset by declines in Consumer Fixed of two per cent to £851.2m due to a change in customer mix alongside continued decline in B2B Fixed.

“This quarter has seen an increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop against which we continue

to provide high speed and quality services whilst supporting our customers and people through these

challenging times,” Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said.

“The third quarter has been one of strong strategic and operational progress supporting our delivery for

the rest of the year and beyond,” he added.

Indeed, transaction adjusted EBITDA climbed 8,6 per cent in the quarter to £991.2m, making it the best full quarter growth since Virgin Media O2 formed.

Roll outs

The expansion of its fixed network continued with 115,000,Project Lightning premises passed in the

third quarter, taking the Lightning footprint to 3 million, and the total fixed network to 16 million premises.

The company remains on-track to deliver more than 500,000 Lightning premises in 2022, and said is on-track to deliver 5G services to 50 per cent of the UK population next year.

The firm also announced a new fibre joint venture with InfraVia Capital Partners, extending Virgin Media O2’s footprint to approximately 80 per cent of the UK and utilise build, network and corporate services.

Virgin Media O2 has introduced a number of targeted support measures to help ease the cost of living.

The company expects to deliver mid-single-digit growth in the full year