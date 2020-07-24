Revealed: The top 10 cities to be an Airbnb landlord

Cardiff has been ranked the most profitable city in the UK to be an Airbnb landlord, as the rental market gets back on track.

Data crunched by Vanquis showed Cardiff is the most profitable city for Airbnb hosts, with homeowners earning 86 per cent more by listing a room on Airbnb rather than through traditional renting sites.

A room listed on Airbnb for 52 nights a year in Cardiff would generate approximately £6,344, compared to an average income of just £3,408 if it was rented out full-time.

The stats compared the income from one night a week for a year on Airbnb, versus a full-time annual rent on traditional sites such as Spareroom.

Belfast and Manchester came in joint second place, reporting a 38 per cent upside to listing a room on Airbnb compared to renting.

However landlords in most UK cities are actually served better by traditional renting sites, with 14 out of the 21 cities analysed taking a loss on average from rooms on Airbnb.

London was ranked the most profitable for traditional rent, with homeowners able to make £8,126 per year, compared to just £6,084 via Airbnb.

