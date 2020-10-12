Monday 12 October 2020 1:05 pm

Revealed: The highest paid graduate finance roles in Europe

Graduates who land highly sought after roles in finance could be paid as much as £43,797, a new survey has found.

Currency firm Money Transfers and jobs website Glassdoor have collated a list of Europe’s best paid graduate jobs in the financial sector.

Read more: 7,500 UK finance jobs shifted to EU since historic vote, as hard Brexit edges closer

But although most university leavers would leap at a £40,000-plus salary to work as an investment analyst, it’s not even half the best rate on the continent.

That can be found in Switzerland, where the best paid job for a new starter – finance associate – rakes in £93,379.

Next come traditional banking strongholds Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, where trainee auditors get £71,760 and investment analysts £71,473 respectively.

The remainder of the top paid roles come from the north of the continent, with Scandinavian nations heavily represented.

By contrast, roles in the south are often worth around half what there northern counterparts are being paid.

The highest paid graduate finance role in each European country

CountryRoleAverage salary (in £s)
SwitzerlandFinance Associate£93,379
LiechtensteinAudit£71,760
LuxembourgInvestment Analyst£71,473
DenmarkFinance Analyst£65,839
NorwayFinance Analyst£64,631
FinlandAudit£62,321
GermanyFinance Associate£61,722
AustriaFinance Analyst£61,034
NetherlandsInvestment Analyst£59,693
FranceFinance Associate£45,989
UKInvestment Analyst£43,797
SwedenFinance Analyst£41,864
ItalyInvestment Analyst£39,253
SloveniaAudit£38,560
IrelandFinance Associate£36,657
LithuaniaAudit£36,205
BelgiumInvestment Analyst£32,795
UkraineJunior Accountant£32,795
SpainFinance Administrator£29.151
EstoniaFinance Analyst£22,060
GreeceAudit£21,945
PortugalFinance Analyst£19,997
PolandAudit£19,524
CyprusAudit£16,944
SlovakiaFinance Analyst£16,331
HungaryInvestment Analyst£15,638
Czech RepublicFinance Analyst£14,541
LatviaAudit£12,036
CroatiaAudit£11,557
BulgariaAudit£10,751
RomaniaFinance Analyst£8,527
The highest paid graduate finance roles in Europe, according to data from Glassdoor.

There are on average 27,000 searches for graduate roles in the finance industry every month.

Read more: Women in finance body launches major research project

The current highest paying graduate finance role information was not available for the following European countries: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Malta, Moldova and San Marino.

Share: