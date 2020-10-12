Revealed: The highest paid graduate finance roles in Europe

Graduates who land highly sought after roles in finance could be paid as much as £43,797, a new survey has found.

Currency firm Money Transfers and jobs website Glassdoor have collated a list of Europe’s best paid graduate jobs in the financial sector.

Read more: 7,500 UK finance jobs shifted to EU since historic vote, as hard Brexit edges closer

But although most university leavers would leap at a £40,000-plus salary to work as an investment analyst, it’s not even half the best rate on the continent.

That can be found in Switzerland, where the best paid job for a new starter – finance associate – rakes in £93,379.

Next come traditional banking strongholds Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, where trainee auditors get £71,760 and investment analysts £71,473 respectively.

The remainder of the top paid roles come from the north of the continent, with Scandinavian nations heavily represented.

By contrast, roles in the south are often worth around half what there northern counterparts are being paid.

The highest paid graduate finance role in each European country

Country Role Average salary (in £s) Switzerland Finance Associate £93,379 Liechtenstein Audit £71,760 Luxembourg Investment Analyst £71,473 Denmark Finance Analyst £65,839 Norway Finance Analyst £64,631 Finland Audit £62,321 Germany Finance Associate £61,722 Austria Finance Analyst £61,034 Netherlands Investment Analyst £59,693 France Finance Associate £45,989 UK Investment Analyst £43,797 Sweden Finance Analyst £41,864 Italy Investment Analyst £39,253 Slovenia Audit £38,560 Ireland Finance Associate £36,657 Lithuania Audit £36,205 Belgium Investment Analyst £32,795 Ukraine Junior Accountant £32,795 Spain Finance Administrator £29.151 Estonia Finance Analyst £22,060 Greece Audit £21,945 Portugal Finance Analyst £19,997 Poland Audit £19,524 Cyprus Audit £16,944 Slovakia Finance Analyst £16,331 Hungary Investment Analyst £15,638 Czech Republic Finance Analyst £14,541 Latvia Audit £12,036 Croatia Audit £11,557 Bulgaria Audit £10,751 Romania Finance Analyst £8,527 The highest paid graduate finance roles in Europe, according to data from Glassdoor.

There are on average 27,000 searches for graduate roles in the finance industry every month.

Read more: Women in finance body launches major research project

The current highest paying graduate finance role information was not available for the following European countries: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Malta, Moldova and San Marino.