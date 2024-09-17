Revealed: Chelsea considered 40 per cent increase in ticket prices

Chelsea chiefs mulled a huge increase in ticket prices before opting for a modest rise

Chelsea considered increasing ticket prices by up to 40 per cent this season in an attempt to boost revenue and satisfy profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) before opting for a far more modest increase.

The huge price hike was discussed as one way of making up for the club’s loss of Champions League income and continued struggles in getting a shirt sponsorship deal, but was rejected on the grounds it was unfair to penalise the fans.

Following consultation with fans’ groups, Chelsea’s board discussed six different pricing models before settling on an increase of between five and eight per cent, which was voted through unanimously.

Read more Why Todd Boehly has more to lose than Clearlake Capital from a Chelsea sale

General admission tickets went up by five per cent, while season ticket prices increased by up to eight per cent, as a three per cent reduction for those already owning season tickets was removed.

Chelsea had frozen season ticket-prices for the first two years of the Clearlake Capital-Boehly ownership, while the increase in general admission prices was the first for 13 years.

Many fans have been critical of the club, however, for large increases in the number and cost of corporate hospitality tickets at Stamford Bridge under the new ownership.

Last season Chelsea set the most expensive ticket price in Premier League history by charging an eye-watering £5,000 for supporters to sit in the “Dugout Club” behind the home bench for the victory over Manchester United in April.

A significant number of general admission seats in the west stand have also been replaced with hospitality tickets.