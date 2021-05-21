Retail sales soared in April as Brits came out of third Covid-19 lockdown

The amount of money changing hands in stores across the UK jumped 9.2 per cent in April compared with March as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased and most retailers could reopen, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Compared with April 2020 – at the height of the first Covid-19 lockdown – sales were up 43 per cent and still up 9.9 per cent compared with the last month of trading before the Covid-19 pandemic hit

Unsurprisingly, e-commerce companies dominated their bricks-and-mortar rivals throughout the pandemic, the shopping data showed.

Online-only retailer sales were up 56 per cent when compared with April 2019.

Last month’s continuation of workign from home for many, alongside reduced travel, meant petrol stations suffered, with sales down 13.3 per cent compared with the same month two years ago.