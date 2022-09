Retail sales continue year-long downward spiral amid cost of living crisis

Retail sales fell last month, according to official figures, as the cost of living crisis prompts Brits to dial back spending.

Sale volumes fell by 1.6 per cent in August, continuing a downward trend since summer 2021.

Both food and non-food stores, as well as non-store retailing and fuel forecourts all saw lower sales over the past month, the Office for National Statistics found last month.

More to follow.