Retail capital ready to power UK growth

RetailBook is set to unlock over £600bn of productive retail capital to power IPOs

and bonds, driving UK growth and innovation.

Retail investors are about to take centre stage in UK capital markets. After five years of unprecedented collaboration between the financial services industry, Government, HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations (POATRs) come into force on 19th January 2026. Combined with 2024’s Listing Rules reform, the UK has reset the way companies raise capital, accelerating individual retail investor participation in financial markets. The reforms reduce friction, widening access to capital and

making fundraising faster, cheaper and more inclusive.

Why does this matter? Because primary capital is productive capital. When individual investors support companies raising money to invest in growth, they fund new jobs, capacity, and innovation. Transforming retail participation in IPOs, follow-on equity raises and debt securities does not simply improve individual investor opportunities but also provides essential capital to power growth in UK companies.

The new rules enable public companies to issue up to 75% of existing equity capital without the publication of costly and time-consuming documentation. Lower costs and greater flexibility will naturally increase the number and size of UK capital raisings, whilst enabling retail investor access on the same terms as large institutions.

On the 19th of January, the rulebook catches up with the reality that UK investors want a stake in the UK’s growth.

For companies coming to market in the UK, there is no longer any excuse to exclude retail investors from IPOs. The requirement to make offer documents available when conducting a public offer has been reduced to three days, down from six. Retail investors should be granted default access to all UK IPOs, giving issuers access to the unique, large and continually growing pool of retail capital with no additional complexity.

These regulatory changes extend retail investor opportunities beyond equities. Certain public companies can now issue a new class of Plain Vanilla Listed Bonds (PVLBs) that make fixed income investment clearer, simpler, and open to all. Investors will now be able to access a valuable source of income from the UK’s leading companies.

RetailBook has played a vital role enabling investor access to UK capital markets, through expertise and technology, delivering confidence and capability. With the support of the financial services industry, RetailBook has generated approximately £1billion of demand across equity and debt in 2025, demonstrating that when you design for smart inclusion, retail investors turn up.

RetailBook’s James Deal, Co-CEO and Stacey Parsons, Managing Director, Fixed Income.

In the last six months, RetailBook provided retail investor access to landmark IPOs including Shawbrook, The Beauty Tech Group and Princes, and facilitated the retail offer of SSE plc’s £2bn equity raise, demonstrating the power of retail capital. RetailBook continues to drive access within fixed income investing, launching a UK Treasury Bill programme that enables a premium return compared to most cash savings products.

