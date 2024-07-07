Restaurateur Richard Caring plans to take The Ivy to the US

The plan to open new sites across the pond comes as Caring looks to sell his stake in The Ivy Group.

Billionaire restaurateur Richard Caring is planning on launching The Ivy in the US, according to reports.

Caring plans to launch the restaurant chain in the US as well as return to Dubai almost a decade after closing down its branch there, according to documents obtained by The Sunday Telegraph.

The documents also suggested The Ivy Group could open as many as 25 more branches in the UK.

But sources told the paper that the Dubai plan has since been ditched.

A spokesperson for Caring confirmed the US plans to the paper, however, saying: “We are opening new sites in the UK and Northern Ireland and are looking at sites in America for The Ivy in 2025.”

Analysts have previously said that such a deal could see the group valued at around £1bn.

Caring currently owns The Ivy Group in a joint venture with ex-Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin-Jassim bin-Jaber al-Thani.

The Ivy Group was contacted for comment.