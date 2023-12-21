Billionaire Caring mulls £1bn Ivy sale

One of Britain’s best-known restaurateurs, Richard Caring, is exploring a sale of his stake in The Ivy Collection, in a deal reportedly valued at £1bn.

The billionaire businessman, dubbed the ‘King of Mayfair’ is understood to have appointed bankers at HSBC to advise on the possible sale.

Sources told Sky News’ Mark Kleinman this morning “it was not certain that Caring would decide to sell a controlling stake in The Ivy and Ivy Asia concepts.”

His other restaurant assets, including Sexy Fish London’s Scott’s, and J Sheekey, are also thought to not be included in the sale.

His string of private member clubs are also not included in the deal.

Caring owns The Ivy Collection via his restaurant business Caprice Holdings.

The upmarket dining spot, which has sites in Mayfair and Covent Garden, has become a popular haunt amongst celebrities who are keen to get papped.

