Restaurants warn of closures amid talk of lockdown extention

Restaurant and bar owners say they are “devastated” by the news lockdown restrictions could be in place until July, with many saying they will struggle to remain open if they are not able to serve customers soon.

Pied a Terre’s David Moore said restaurants were already “running on empty” and warned of another wave of closures in the weeks ahead. He also slammed the government’s handling of the situation, describing a “complete lack of informed scheduling”.

High profile restaurants to close their doors for good last year include The Ledbury, The Greenhouse, Roganic, Alyn Williams at the Westbury, Texture, and The Square.

We canvased some high profile restaurant owners and chefs for their take on the news.

David Moore at Pied a Terre said: “Restaurants are running on empty, there is no money in the bank and this is just another blow. A lot of restaurants won’t survive this, it’s devastating.

“The furlough system must be extended to help us. It really feels like there is no control over the situation and there is a complete lack of informed scheduling.

“At Pied a Terre we should be celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, we are desperate to celebrate with our customers. It’s yet another crime against the hospitality industry.”

Will Bowlby, co-founder of Kricket, said: “It’s obviously a devastating prospect. The longer the restaurants are shut, the more casualties there will be. In order to reduce the damage, the furlough scheme would have to be extended, and the ongoing discussions with landlords will have to result in further support if businesses are to survive.

“Even then, this potential extension will only further cripple businesses that are already skating on thin ice. The major issue here is cash flow, and restaurants and pubs are doing their best to manage this but it can only go on so long…”

Monika Linton, Founder of Brindisa, said: “We would hope that councils look pragmatically and not politicise their powers As proven time and again the infection rate in hospitality has been under five per cent – far behind workplace and schools – yet we continue to be punished despite taking significant steps through various control measures to make our restaurants safe.”

Andy Kerr, co-founder of Discount Suit Company and The Sun Tavern, said: “The councils need to judge this very carefully and ensure we are only reopening at a time when we can do so without any restrictions. At this point it’s better to keep us closed than to open with restrictions and then shut us down again. It costs us too much to open and close each time. We are hopeful that by May, once the weather is better, we will be in a position to open without restrictions.”

Gordon Ker from Blacklock said: “I, like everyone, want to open back up as soon as possible. What’s crucial though, is that when the call is taken to reopen, we do it confident that we won’t be going back into another lockdown.

“That means knowing the vaccination roll-out is working as planned. From a business perspective, I’d rather remain in a longer lockdown if it means avoiding the stop-start pain of yo-yo’ing in and out of closures – the effect this has on our people and the business as a whole is very damaging.”