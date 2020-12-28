Rescue New Year's Eve 2021 with these Bacardi cocktails

The government’s pandemic policy has left New Year’s plans in disarray, and millions of Britons asking if there is any way the holidays can be saved. Fortunately, the creative team at Bacardi have invented a range of festive cocktails to help lift the mood.

So raid your liquor cabinet or book a delivery slot, because in the dying days of a year that most of us would be happy to forget, these recipes offer a glimmer of hope for better things to come. You might not be meeting with friends or visiting family this holiday season, but you can still be in good spirits with these easy to assemble, but delicious drinks. The perfect way to see in 2021.

St Germain Festive Spritz

Ingredients:

40 ml of St Germain elderflower liqueur

60 ml of Martini Prosecco

60 ml of sparkling water

1 twist of lemon peel

1 orange wedge

1 star anise

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients over ice in a Collins glass. Stir gently. Garnish with a lemon twist, orange wedge, and star anise.

Patron Rockin’ Stockin’

Ingredients:

35ml Patron Reposado Tequila

100ml Chocolate milk

10ml Caramel syrup

Method:

Simply combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and then garnish with candy cane before serving.

Bacardi Spice ‘n’ All Things Nice

Ingredients:

25ml Bacardi Añejo Cuatro rum

15ml Cherry Heering cherry liqueur

50ml Cranberry

1 dash Angostura orange bitters

10ml Sugar syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and then garnish with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Festive Fact: According to research, vodka is the number one spirit for cocktail making this season, so Bacardi have provided several cocktail recipes showcasing the versatility of Grey Goose vodka.

Grey Goose Spiced Gingerbread Man

Ingredients:

50ml Grey Goose vodka

120ml Maple soda

15ml Gingerbread syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 squeeze of lemon wedge

1 Gingerbread man

Method:

Add gingerbread syrup, Angostura bitters and lemon juice into a tall glass. Add cubed ice and a 50ml (double shot) measure of Grey Goose vodka. Top up your glass with Maple Soda and stir it all together. Take your gingerbread man with icing and buttons and hook onto the rim of your glass.

Grey Goose Vanilla Coffee Snowball

Ingredients:

25ml Grey Goose La Vanille vanilla flavoured vodka

30ml Advocaat egg cream liqueur

20ml Filter coffee

50ml Lemonade

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and then garnish with a brandy snap for a truly festive feel, (can be prepared in a wine glass too).

Grey Goose Candy Cane Lane

Ingredients:

50ml Grey Goose vodka

30ml Fresh espresso

20ml Candy cane/peppermint syrup

Crushed candy canes

Method:

Crush candy canes onto a small plate. Wet the rim of your glass and gently dip the rim onto the plate, ensuring it gets a nice coating. Fill a cocktail shaker with a 50ml (double shot) measure of Grey Goose vodka, espresso, and candy cane syrup. Shake and strain the liquid into your glass and enjoy!

Festive Fact: Bacardi’s data reveals that berries are the most popular ingredient for festive serves.

Fiero Berries Royale

Ingredients:

25ml Martini Fiero orange vermouth

25ml Bombay Bramble blackberry and raspberry gin

10ml Blackcurrant Syrup

Martini Prosecco

1 twist of lemon peel

1 blackberry

Method:

Combine Martini Fiero, Bombay Bramble and Blackcurrant syrup in shaker, shake and strain into a flute glass. Top with Martini Prosecco, garnish with lemon twist and blackberry.

Grey Goose Countdown

Ingredients:

35ml Grey Goose vodka

15ml light agave syrup

25ml yellow grapefruit juice

25ml pineapple juice

Ginger ale

1 piece of grapefruit peel

Method:

Add Grey Goose, agave syrup, grapefruit juice and pineapple juice to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass with ice cold ginger ale, then garnish with grapefruit peel. Perfect to see in the New Year.