Represent: Clothing brand almost doubles sales in two years

Clothing brand Represent was founded by two brothers.

Sales at clothing brand Represent jumped towards the £100m mark in a “landmark year” which saw it double down on collaborations, grow its activewear and expand into further into the US.

The business, which was founded by brothers George and Michael Heaton, has posted a turnover of £93.8m for 2024, up from the £80.8m it achieved in 2023.

The latest total comes after the firm’s turnover totalled just under £50m in 2022.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show that the brand’s UK turnover increased from £46.6m to £56.8m but dipped slightly from £19.4m to £19.2m in Europe.

In the rest of the world, Represent’s turnover grew from £14.7m to £17.8m.

The results for the business, which is headquartered in Horwich, near Bolton, also show its pre-tax profit dipped from £13m to £12.7m in 2024.

But the company also increased its headcount from 66 to 107 in 2024 and upped its dividend for the year from £3m to £3.7m.

Represent bosses ‘remain confident and excited’

In a statement signed off by the board, Represent said 2024 had been “landmark year” for the clothing brand.

The company added: “Within our online channel, key highlights for the year were the success of collaborations with notable brands and partners, the growth of our activewear range and US expansion.

“Continued investment in product design delivered our customer options for the full wardrobe – by day, by night and in the gym.”

Represent said that it increased the number of new customers in 2024 by 13 per cent.

The business added: “In our wholesale channel, we saw impressive revenue growth of 22 per cent driven by the continual advancement of relationships with our strategic partners, which have been further strengthened via investment in in-store fit outs, activation events and exclusive ranges.”

On its future, Represent said: “In 2025 the group continues to target growth within all channels, in the UK and international markets.

“We will continue our retail expansion with the opening of our London store.

“We will continue to invest in the enhancement of digital experience and broaden the category range, including most notably the launch of womenswear in Q1.

“The directors are pleased with the results for the year and remain confident and excited for continued progress in our strategic objectives.

“The business acknowledges the highly competitive market and challenging economic conditions but is well positioned to navigate this.”