Represent: ‘Exceptional’ performance hailed by clothing brand as sales surge

Represent has reported a jump in sales for its latest financial year. Credit – Represent.

Clothing brand Represent has hailed its “exceptional” performance in 2023 which saw its sales jump by almost 70 per cent.

The company, which is headquartered in Horwich, near Bolton, has posted a turnover of £80.8m for its latest financial year, up from the £48.4m it achieved in 2022.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House also show that the firm’s pre-tax profit increased from £9m to £13m over the same period.

UK sales at Represent, which was founded by brothers George and Michael Heaton, surged from £24m to £46.6m in the year, from £12m to £19.4m in Europe and from £12.3m to £14.7m in the rest of the world.

It also upped its headcount from 38 to 66 in 2023.

Represent said its growth in online sales was the result of “continued investment in product design and category expansion”.

Represent attracting new global customers

A statement signed off by the board said: “We additionally saw the continued success of our weekly drop cadence to engage our customer.

“The group saw a strong return on the acceleration of marketing spend, feeling international expansion as well as growth in our UK customer base.

“New customers globally increased by 84 per cent during the year.

“In our wholesale channel, we continue to harness successful relationships with our partners which have been further strengthened via investment in in-store fit outs, activation events and exclusive ranges.”

Clothing brand opens new UK and US stores

Represent added: “We are pleased with the results for the year and remain confident and excited for our future development.”

Since the start of its new financial year, Represent has opened major new stores in London and Manchester. It also opened a new shop in LA.

Represent added that it continues to grow online and its wholesale category in the UK and internationally.