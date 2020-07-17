Reopened restaurants in London: The latest news about your favourite places to eat

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry since lockdown was announced, but the restaurant business is bouncing back, with dozens of our favourite places to eat reopening every day.

In this new column, we’ll bring you the latest news from the front-line of the food business, complete with all the details you need to book a table.

Jermyn Street’s classic restaurant Wilton’s is back in business, bringing a little of its formal flair to the covid crisis, including providing customers with an envelope in which to store their face masks during their meal. There are a host of other safety measures in place, including a full sanitisation of the bathrooms after every use. Now there’s no excuse not to get stuck into some of the finest produce in London.

• To reserve a table to wiltons.co.uk or call 020 7629 9955; 55 Jermyn St, St. James’s, SW1Y 6LX

Berry Bros & Rudd

After months of keeping us sane selling fine wines through its website during lockdown, Berry Bros & Rudd has reopened its Pall Mall store, where you can find a range of over 1,300 wines and spirits, from £10 to £10,000 a bottle. If you’re ready to celebrate returning to the City, make sure you stock up in advance.

• For more information go to bbr.com or call 0800 280 2440; 63 Pall Mall, St. James’s, SW1Y 5HZ

The Ned

The City’s vast dining-hub-cum-members-club has reopened, making use of al that square footage to implement covid-friendly one way systems and social distancing measures. The eight restaurant’s on the Ned’s ground floor – all open to the public – are now taking bookings, so whether you fancy Italian (Cecconi’s), Asian-Pacific (Kaia), British (Millie’s Lounge) or something totally different, they have you covered.

• To reserve a table go to thened.com or call 020 3828 2000; 27 Poultry, EC2R 8AJ

Officina 00

Shoreditch Italian restaurant Officina 00 also reopened on 4 July with a new summer menu of pastas, in house cured meats, sourdough focaccia and an updated drinks list (including plenty of Amaro). The team recently introduced a takeaway/delivery Al Parco menu – perfect for Italian picnics and Aperitivo in the comfort of your own home.

• To reserve a table go to officina00.co.uk or call 020 8037 7161; 156 Old St, EC1V 9BW

Opso

Contemporary Greek restaurant Opso, situated in the heart of Marylebone, reopened on 4 July. The restaurant features an spacious terrace seating between 30-40 d well-spaced diners. The menu showcases light and summery selections from across Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, and channels the spirit of seaside dining, with dishes such as fried baby squid, and grilled octopus with homemade orzo, tomato jam and lemongrass. Dishes are paired with a selection of wines from famous Greek winemaking regions.

• To reserve a table go to opso.co.uk or call 020 7487 5088; 10 Paddington St, Marylebone, W1U 5QL