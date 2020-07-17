Reopened restaurants in London: A new regular round-up of the latest food news

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry since lockdown was announced, but the restaurant business is bouncing back, with dozens of our favourite places to eat reopening every day.

In this new column, we’ll bring you the latest news from the front-line of the food business, complete with all the details you need to book a table.

Folie

Jurema at the Mandrake

Aqua Kyoto

Scott’s

J Sheekey Atlantic Bar

The Nest at Treehouse London

The Nest at Treehouse London

The Nest is a spacious rooftop terrace with uninterrupted 360-degree skyline views, making it perfectly suited to social distancing measures. Now open to the public, it will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and weekend brunch for the first time. It has developed a new bar menu for the relaunch, with cocktails including the Avocado Bellini, Whisky Colada and Barrel Aged Coconut Manhattan. Also new is the Frozen Almond Flat White and Margarita Milk Punch, which will be enough for five people and will set you back £40 perfect for forgetting about the corona blues.

• To reserve a table go to treehousehotels.com/london or call 020 7580 0111; 14-15 Langham Pl, Marylebone, W1B 2QS

Jurema at the Mandrake

Jurema is a laid-back cabana-style bar/restaurant surrounded by hanging passionflower and jasmine plants, with a wooden shack bar and summer-time cocktails. It has food from YOPO, offering South American inspired summer dishes and a new menu of bespoke cocktails from Waeska bar’s team. The Mandrake’s outdoor terrace is one of the largest of any hotel in London, making social distancing easy. The terrace is now open for bookings.

• To make a reservation go to themandrake.com or call 020 3146 8880; 20-21 Newman St, Fitzrovia, W1T 1PG

Scott’s

Established as one of the most fashionable and glamorous restaurants in town, Scott’s has welcomed film stars, politicians and writers through the decades. It also boasts an elegant outdoor space for lunch, dinner and cocktails.

Located in Mount Street, Mayfair, Scott’s is open daily from midday. The menu reflects its esteemed heritage, serving traditional fish and shellfish dishes alongside a variety of meat and seasonal game favourites.

• To make a reservation go to scotts-restaurant.com or call 020 7495 7309; 20 Mount St, Mayfair, W1K 2HE

Folie

Celebrating the dining and drinking culture of the Riviera, Folie has returned with a new summer terrace, perfect for al fresco dining, from lunch to dinner, in the heart of central London. Signature dishes will include aubergine parmigiana, a wagyu burger, and comté, chicken and basil croque-monsieur. There is also a menu of rare and unusual pastis and vermouths, together with fine Armagnac and other digestifs.

• To make a reservation go to folie.london or call 020 7600 6969; 37 Golden Square, Soho, W1F 9LB

Aqua Kyoto

Contemporary Japanese restaurant Aqua Kyoto has reopened, providing guests with a peaceful retreat just metres from the crowds of Regent Street. Bookings are now open for the restaurant as well as the rooftop terrace, which is available for reservations for the first time.

• To make a reservation go to aquakyoto.co.uk or call 020 7478 0540; 5th Floor 240 Regent (entrance 30 Argyll St), W1F 7EB

J Sheekey Atlantic Bar

J Sheekey Atlantic Bar, the terrace attached to the renowned J Sheekey in Covent Garden, offers a selection of fresh fish, oysters and seasonal fare that can be enjoyed at the bar or on the terrace. Both sites offer an excellent selection of wines and Champagnes by the glass or bottle, making it the perfect place to enjoy a post-lockdown treat.

• To make a reservation go to jsheekeyatlanticbar.co.uk or call 020 7240 2565; 28-32 St Martin’s Ct, Covent Garden, WC2N 4AL