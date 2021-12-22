Brits ‘substantially’ more likely to experience food shortages than EU neighbours

A woman walks past empty shelves in London. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images )

Brits are “substantially” more likely to have experienced food shortages in recent weeks in comparison with the UK’s European neighbours, according to the latest figures.

Some 56 per cent of the UK have been met with fewer options for food, clothing, certain toys and electronic devices, a study by YouGov has found, as the country’s supply chain woes bite.

Just 18 per cent of Germans, 16 per cent of French and six per cent of Italians have experienced similar supply chain hang-ups, the poll revealed.

“Italians are consistently less likely to have experienced them or to have heard of other people doing so,” said YouGov.

“By contrast, people in the UK are noticeably more likely to have experienced key supply problems.”

It follows weeks of reduced availability of frozen turkeys in the lead up to Christmas, as well as paracetamol amid the latest wave of Covid-19.

The added supply chain disruption in the UK has emerged from the collision of the pandemic and Brexit.

However, most European countries surveyed have experienced fuel and electricity price spikes in recent weeks, in line with the UK.