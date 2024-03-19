Rene Higuita: My scorpion kick changed football forever. We won’t see it again

Rene Higuita pulled off his scorpion kick while playing for Colombia against England in 1995

Maverick former Colombia goalkeeper Rene Higuita on the enduring impact of his “spectacular” scorpion kick against England almost three decades ago.

A goalless draw in an international friendly is seldom remembered even by the most devoted football fans.

But nearly 30 years on, Colombia’s visit to London for a friendly with Terry Venables’ England holds its place in popular football folklore – because of a misplaced cross by Jamie Redknapp.

Rene Higuita’s theatrical ‘scorpion kick’ on the goalline at Wembley Stadium in 1995 is widely regarded as one of the more bizarre things to have happened on a football pitch. The retired goalkeeper remembers the act as his gift to football.

“It was a play of luxury. It was spectacular. It was marvellous to the eyes of the world,” Higuita told City A.M. ahead of Colombia’s latest visit to London for a friendly match against Spain on Friday.

He also says the phenomenon “contributed” – along with the 1992 introduction of the backpass rule, which prevents keepers picking up passes from teammates – to a new norm in football, where many goalkeepers are expected to be comfortable with the ball at their feet.

Indeed, the 57-year-old, who still sports his distinctive perm, himself calls this new expectation in modern football the “way of Higuita”.

“I also believe it was extraordinary for it to be done in football.”

Higuita says the “goalkeeper of the future” will be an outfield player: “Someone who plays as a No10 with the advantage that they can make saves with their hands.”

Higuita’s own current favourite, Bayern Munich and Germany’s Manuel Neuer, shows that top goalkeepers are now ball-players with an eye for an assist.

Such is now the demand from young coaches, such as former midfielder Thiago Motta, now managing Serie A club Bologna, who once said he considered his goalkeeper to be one of his midfielders.

The cultural transformation of the goalkeeper is well established. But, still, Higuita believes no other keeper will ever have the audacity to try a scorpion kick again, even if his took place after the referee had blown for offside.

“It’s improbable in today’s game,” he said.

Investment in South America is ‘welcome’

Back home, South American football is ushering in a wave of foreign investment and interest.

Over the last few years, major multi-club ownership groups including Manchester City owners City Football Group have acquired EC Bahia in Brazil and partnered with Club Bolivar in Bolivia.

Meanwhile, Argentinian president Javier Milei has talked up the chances of Chelsea’s owners buying Boca Juniors.

No major international multi-club group has bought a team in Colombia yet, though there has been investment from private equity funds including Amber Capital.

But Higuita said that cash injection in South American football as a whole was “welcome”.

“You don’t manage [clubs] with emotion,” he said.

Higuita’s scorpion kick was an extension of his ball-playing style

“This is a business, and this is money, and you have to make money. There are some who want to work with nails, but there’s no way.”

He admitted that there was a big gap between South America and Europe, but pointed out that football in the region still retained its own prestige.

“If we speak about Brazilian clubs, they are among the biggest,” he said. “The last World Cup champion is also South American, Argentina.”

Three decades on from his gift to the game, Higuita hopes this week’s Latin clash can be mutually enriching.

“The event with Spanish, Colombians and the people from here in London is where people can learn new cultures,” he said. “We have to enjoy this moment.”

Spain play Colombia on Friday 22 March at the London Stadium. For tickets click here.