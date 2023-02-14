Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Reimagine staff training and learning with AI

For companies looking to level up their employees’ learning processes, Sana’s AI-powered platform could be the ideal solution. Since 2016, Sana has championed the potential of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionise how companies approach learning and development.

Capable of providing bespoke recommendations, powering enterprise search and even creating polls, quizzes, translations, images and entire training courses from scratch, Sana’s AI is built to save your business time and money while helping increase productivity.

As well as AI, the platform offers everything you need to manage your company’s learning activities under one roof, from workflow automations that could save your teams countless hours to Sana Live, a built-in video platform that helps facilitators deliver compelling, interactive virtual sessions — this allows you to run training sessions that are lively, interactive and inclusive.

Whether you’re hoping to increase productivity, improve colleague engagement or simply maximise knowledge sharing across your business, Sana’s learning platform works to help your team reach new heights. For more information, and to discover whether Sana is right for you, visit sanalabs.com.