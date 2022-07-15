Refuse collection workers go head to head with Serco as they plan to strike during Commonwealth Games

Refuse collection workers in the West Midlands are to strike on the opening week of the Commonwealth Games.

Members of the GMB union will take five days of action – on July 28, when the Games open in Birmingham, July 29 and August 4, 5 and 8.

The union said private contractor Serco, which runs refuse collection services across Sandwell, had offered a real terms pay cut to workers.

Justine Jones, GMB Midlands organiser, said: “Strike action is a last resort, but Serco top brass have forced the hand of hundreds of hard-working local refuse workers.

“Our members have asked for nothing more than a fair pay rise, after keeping communities here in Sandwell clean and safe throughout the pandemic.

“The eyes of the world will be on our area during the Commonwealth Games, it’s a shame that Serco have put the bottom line before their own workforce and community in this way.

“This is a big distraction from the Games and we hope Serco see sense and urgently bring a pay offer to the table that reflects the hard work and dedication of our members.”