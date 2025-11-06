Reeves may reassure the markets, but her political future is at risk

Rachel Reeves is looking to introduce planning reforms to boost growth prospects ahead of the Budget.

Reeves’ speech was intended to steady nerves but instead will ignite the internal struggle that defines Labour’s next phase in power, says Helen Thomas

With just over three weeks to go until the Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has decided she can’t wait any longer. The pitch has to be rolled, the ground prepared, and the narrative set. In a calculated attempt to seize the initiative, she delivered a surprisingly unsurprising speech with a rapid-fire tour of her greatest hits. She’s “fixed the foundations”, the fiscal rules are ‘iron-clad’ and she remains committed to “protecting the NHS”. In putting her head above the parapet, she has invited fire – some of it likely to come from her own side.

Her speech marked a clear shift to fiscal realism. Reeves warned both the public and her MPs that there is no escaping the hard choices ahead. She received the final pre-measures calculation from the OBR last Friday 31st October and it was evidently a Halloween frightfest. She couldn’t wait any longer to set the scene. Manifesto pledges will be torn up and taxes will rise.

“We will bear down on waiting lists, on the cost of living, and on the national debt,” she said, “and when that requires hard choices, we will act – guided by the interests of working people. We were elected on a commitment to put country before party; the national interest before political calculation… and, whatever challenges come my way, we will not be swayed from that.”

Reeves has now laid the groundwork for what is likely to be one of the toughest Budgets in recent memory

Reeves has now laid the groundwork for what is likely to be one of the toughest Budgets in recent memory. She framed the challenge as one born of poor productivity, years of Conservative austerity, Brexit, and “the chronic stop-go cycle of public investment,” compounded by “heightened global uncertainty” and “the continual threat of tariffs dragging on global confidence.”

Her solution? Shared sacrifice. “We will all have to contribute to that effort,” she said. “Each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future.”

For all the optimistic imagery, the message was more realistic; preparing the public for higher taxes, tighter spending and a more constrained economic environment. For a Labour Party that campaigned on protecting working people, that pivot represents a stark recalibration of priorities and one that risks political blowback.

It was, in tone and substance, a reprise of the Chancellor’s Mais Lecture from March 2024. As she put it then, “No one election will wipe that inheritance away. We must face the world as it is, not as we would have it be.”

But after 18 months in power, that realism has become harder to sell. Reeves had promised that this would be the government to steady the ship, not return cap-in-hand for more tough medicine. Instead, she is doubling down – and the optics are unflattering. She now appears as a Chancellor fending off criticism, determined to defend her fiscal stance even as growth falters and party unity frays.

By moving early, Reeves may simply have accelerated an inevitable reckoning. The government faces a three-way tug of war between the markets, the public, and its own MPs.

Markets, for their part, will find comfort in her rhetoric of restraint. Gilt investors prefer fiscal credibility to political expedience, and Reeves’ willingness to jettison expensive manifesto promises should reassure bondholders that borrowing will remain under control.

But what pleases the City rarely plays well on the doorstep. Voters are unlikely to forgive higher taxes or broken promises when household finances are already stretched. As consumers pull back, growth will weaken further, bringing forward the recessionary impulse from belt-tightening. This will in turn expose Labour’s ideological fault lines.

The party’s left flank will push for wealth taxes and renewed spending to protect the vulnerable. The centrists, mindful of market reaction, will argue for fiscal prudence and a business-friendly stance. Reeves’ speech was intended to steady nerves but instead will ignite the internal struggle that defines Labour’s next phase in power.

Sterling slides

For the financial markets, the implications are already taking shape. Gilt yields eased slightly on expectations that Reeves’ tone would limit new borrowing, offering a modest vote of confidence in her fiscal discipline. Yet the pound has come under renewed pressure, as investors interpret tighter fiscal policy and slower growth as a reason to trim sterling exposure.

Austerity-flavoured policy mixes rarely lift a currency. With fiscal tightening on the horizon and the economy already flirting with stagnation, the Bank of England is likely to err on the side of caution. Reeves’ speech gives Threadneedle Street cover to cut rates this Thursday, arguing that fiscal restraint will cool demand.

The mix of tighter fiscal policy and looser monetary policy seldom favours sterling. Lower rates erode yield appeal while slower growth deters investment.

For businesses, it’s a double-edged sword. Cheaper borrowing offers brief relief, but higher taxes and weaker demand will bite. Exporters may gain from a softer pound, yet any boost will be limited if global growth stays sluggish. A weaker currency could also reignite imported inflation, squeezing households through higher prices and slower wage growth, leaving the economy stuck in a low-growth, high-uncertainty loop.

Politically, Reeves’ gamble is enormous. By ‘getting her retaliation in first’ she has sought to frame the coming Budget as a test of national realism rather than betrayal. But in doing so, she and Prime Minister Keir Starmer risk alienating their base before their second major fiscal test even arrives.

Reeves’ insistence that there is no alternative may reassure markets but push the government even further down the opinion polls.

Britain’s fiscal headroom has vanished. With sterling sliding and growth on life support, her “unsurprising surprise” could prove the spark for a deeper Labour rift. This would leave the country adrift and investors facing another bout of political volatility just as economic fragility sets in.

Helen Thomas is founder and CEO of Blonde Money