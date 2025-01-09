Reed Smith: US law firm appoints real estate veteran as London managing partner

US law firm Reed Smith has appointed Brigid North to take over from Andrew Jenkinson as its London managing partner, who held the leadership position since 2015.

Real estate partner North was selected to take on the London role, a position she assumed on 1 January.

North joined the law firm as a trainee in 2003 and was promoted to partner in 2015, with a focus on the commercial real estate market.

She has previously held several leadership positions at the firm, including vice-chair of the firm’s Women’s Initiative Network (WINRS).

Reed Smith stated that during his tenure, he “significantly expanded the firm’s offering in the local market through the promotion of home-grown talent, strategic lateral hires and investments in new technology”.

Brigid North, Reed Smith London managing partner

It was noted that he was the driving force behind the firm’s London office relocation to Blossom Yard & Studios by Spitalfields Market.

Jenkinson, also a real estate partner, stepped down from this position after nearly 10 years but will remain a partner in the firm’s global real estate practice.

Commenting on her new position, North said: “Having grown up with the firm, I am immensely proud to pick up the reins from Andrew.”

“London is our largest office and it embodies Reed Smith’s uniquely entrepreneurial and inclusive culture. We have some ambitious growth plans in place and I am looking forward to working with everyone in the office to make them a reality,” she added.

Gregor Pryor, its Europe and Middle East managing partner added: “In Brigid we have a natural successor.”

“She has already proven her tremendous leadership qualities and will build upon the strong foundations we have in place as we embark on our next chapter of growth in London.”