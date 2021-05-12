Redrow has appointed property industry veteran Richard Akers as its new chairman as former chief executive John Tutte prepares to step down after 20 years on the housebuilder’s board.

Akers, a former director at commercial landlord Landsec, will join Redrow’s board as chair-designate on 1 June before taking on the role permanently from 15 September.

Tutte, who was appointed as chairman in April 2019 following the retirement of Redrow’s founder Steve Morgan, announced his plan to step down in February last year.

He has worked at the company for around 20 years, holding the positions of regional chairman, chief executive and chair.

The development giant said today that Akers currently holds non-executive roles at Unite Group and Shaftesbury and recently ended a nine-year stint on the board of Barratt Developments.

Nick Hewson, the senior independent director who led the search for a new chair, said: “Following a comprehensive recruitment process, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Akers, who will succeed John as chair in September 2021.

“The company will benefit from his industry and commercial experience which he has gained over a long career and also through his various non-executive roles. It is a pleasure for us all to welcome Richard to Redrow and we look forward to working with him.”

