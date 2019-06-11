Tuesday 11 June 2019 4:29 pm
Red-hot Rory McIlroy will win US Open if he sustains his untouchable form this week
Share
Rory McIlroy played the best golf that I have seen anywhere for a long time as he romped to a seven-shot victory with an extraordinary final round of 61 at the Canadian Open on Sunday. He was like Tiger Woods, demoralising the chasing pack right from the word go with five birdies on the front nine and leaving the commentators in awe. It was pure exhibition stuff at times and a reminder that when Rory is at his best nobody can touch him. McIlroy looks to have a lot more control of his short irons now which, while you couldn’t call it a weakness, was an area open to improvement. Read more: Will Pebble Beach turn tide for US Open chiefs?
His
putting looks solid, although it hardly needs to be when the rest of
his game is that good – Stevie Wonder could have carded a 65 if
left with Rory’s putts on Sunday.
He is playing without fear, and when you get in that zone it’s a wonderful feeling. It would be fantastic to see more rounds like that from Rory this week at the US Open.
Woods
will be raring to go this week. In fact, he would have loved to walk
off the 18th green at Augusta in April and straight onto the first
tee at Pebble Beach. He is definitely a contender.
His
record-breaking win 19 years ago means that he has memories from this
place that nobody else does. Having ended his 11-year wait for
another Major, the gates are open and No16 could come at any time
now.
It’s
not sticking my neck out but Brooks Koepka is my other fancy for this
week. He is seeking a third consecutive US Open and, like McIlroy, is
a great driver with a terrific set of attributes.
They
say players are judged by their Major performances. With four wins
from his last eight Major starts, that department seems to be very
much Koepka’s strength.
It’s
obvious that the US PGA champion knows how to get the job done. He
isn’t scared in the big events and that is a huge quality that
marks out the very best.
Share