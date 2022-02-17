Red Alert: Government holds Cobra meeting amid fears of disruption from Storm Eunice

The government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss its response to escalating concerns over Storm Eunice.

Severe weather warnings have been upgraded to red by The Met Office on Friday in South-West England and south Wales.

It has warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph and flying debris, meaning significant disruption including damage to homes, train cancellations and power cuts are also likely.

The red warning is in place from 07:00 until 12:00 on Friday.

A Rare Red Weather Warning ⚠️ has been issued as #StormEunice is expected to bring extremely strong #winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday. Read our latest news release for more information 👇🏼📰 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales, and most of England as far north as Manchester.

There are also concerns that Storm Eunice could bring coastal flooding to the west, south-west and south coast of England.

The River Severn is also an area of potential concern.

The winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.