Record profits at BP drag London’s FTSE 100 higher

The capital's premier index added 0.09 per cent to reach 7,419.89 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.77 per cent to below 20,000 points

A record profit take from oil giant BP helped London’s FTSE 100 squeeze out gains today.

Oil mega cap BP this morning said it raked in a record $8.45bn (£6.9bn) in profits in the three months to June, sending its shares up nearly four per cent and to the summit of the FTSE 100.

The firm was lifted by energy prices surging on countries racing to get their economies back to full strength after the end of Covid-19 restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine casting doubt of supply security.

Half year profits came in at $14.6bn (£12bn). Wide margins on production also lifted BP’s profits.

“Good refining margins and oil trading delivering strong underlying cash growth. Or you could just say oil and gas prices are so high it’s like printing money,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said.

The news sent Shell, BP’s rival and also listed on the FTSE 100, up 1.12 per cent, dragging the index higher.

Oil prices fell around one per cent.

Britain’s largest lender HSBC trimmed some of the gains it notched yesterday after it posted better than expected profits.

Its shares slumped 2.15 per cent.

The pound lost ground on the greenback, weakening over 0.4 per cent to buy $1.2197.