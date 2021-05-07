Reconomy, the UK’s leading provider of outsourced waste and resource management, recycling services and environmental compliance, has been awarded a highly prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, presented on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, for demonstrating excellence in the field of innovation.

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are widely acknowledged as being the UK’s highest accolade for business success. The annual awards recognise outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

From the many thousands of applications received each year, Reconomy is named amongst a small number of businesses to be honoured in 2021. Reconomy will now join the select group of companies able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

Reconomy’s innovative business model has transformed the management of housebuilding, construction, commercial and industrial waste in the UK, utilising market-leading digital technology to manage waste more efficiently, transparently, safely and with greater consideration given to the environment and sustainability.

The sector has long garnered a reputation for being antiquated and ‘analogue’ in its business practices, with very little consideration given to exploring new ways of working. In recent years, through continuous innovations, Reconomy has digitised the process of managing waste from end-to-end.

This has included the development of unique and exclusive supply chain integrations through Reconomy’s digitalXchange, which provide for a truly automated exchange of waste movement and associated compliance data. Reconomy’s suite of apps further advance its technological position by driving automation across previously manual operational processes, as well as offering digital ordering and invoicing capability.

Reconomy has experienced an unprecedented period of sustained growth during the last five years. In 2020 the company claimed 47th spot in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list – leaping 150 places from its 2019 position.

Paul Cox, CEO of Reconomy, said: “This is an incredible honour for everyone associated with Reconomy and a landmark day in the journey of our business. The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious, sought-after award that any UK business can receive and is an incredible testament to the hard work of all our people.

“The development and roll-out of new technology underpins every aspect of our business model, and this award acknowledges our continued commitment to innovative thinking. It demonstrates that we are not only at the forefront of the outsourced services industry, but are also a leading light across all sectors as we pursue our ambition to be the leading provider of technology-enabled services to drive the circular economy.”