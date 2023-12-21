Real Madrid repost Super League company’s victory call after ECJ verdict

Real Madrid, one of the remaining clubs backing the European Super League, have today reposted tweets from company behind the ESL.

It comes after Uefa and Fifa were slapped down by the European Court of Justice in a ruling on Thursday that deemed their rules which prohibited breakaway leagues unlawful.

A22 Sports, the company behind the European Super League, chief executive Bernd Reichart posted: “We have won the right to compete.

“The Uefa monopoly is over.

“Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.

“For fans: We propose free viewing of all Super League matches. For clubs: Revenues and solidarity spending will be guaranteed.”

This was reposted by Real Madrid’s official English account on X and shows the LaLiga club are unwilling to back down from their supportive stance.

The ECJ ruling did not rule specifically on the European Super League but instead on the rules which determine whether such competitions are allowed to exist without the permission of Uefa.

Some have called the fanfare from the European Super League backers ironic given the ruling relates to competition law but initial ESL plans would have seen a ringfenced league.

LaLiga this morning have insisted that the ECJ ruling does not endorse the European Super League, instead referencing part of the judgement that stated that “a competition like that of the Super League project should not necessarily be authorised “.

Real Madrid will hold a conference this morning, as will A22 Sports, and are expected to hail the ruling as a victory.

But some deny it is as clear-cut as suggested, with some of the rules referenced by the ECJ already changed by Uefa since the initial ESL proposals.