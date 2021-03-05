Ready meal firm Parsley Box set for London float

Ready meal provider Parsley Box has this morning announced its intention to float on London’s AIM list.

The company, which targets its meals at the “baby boomer” generation, said it would give its customers the chance to invest in the firm as part of the IPO.

Parsley Box said that it planned to be admitted to the bourse at the end of this month at the earliest.

The Edinburgh-based firm has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017, and now provides around 900,000 products a month.

In 2020 Parsley Box posted revenue of £24.4m, and currently has over 154,000 subscribers.

With its target market the only demographic set to grow over the next decade, the firm said it was well positioned to take advantage of demand for its meals.

It provides 147 different meal options, which do not have to be refridgerated and can be stored on a shelf for up to six months.

Chief executive Kevin Dorren said: “Announcing our intention to list on AIM to enable our loyal customers to become shareholders marks an important milestone for Parsley Box.

“Our fast growth trajectory clearly demonstrates the market opportunity from the Baby Boomer+ consumer for the convenience of our high quality, affordable, quick and delicious ready meals delivered to their door.

“An IPO provides us with an attractive platform to realise our growth ambition, whilst also enabling our loyal customers and valued employees to share in our future success.”

In addition, Parsley Box said that it would add three new directors to its board ahead of the float, Chris Britton, Hazel Cameron and Ana Stewart.