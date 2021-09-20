Payments platform Eurowag confirms London IPO

Eurowag, a pan-European payments & mobility platform, has announced that it will float on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company, which focuses on the commercial road transportation sector, hopes to raise €200m from the move, to fund its expansion plans.

The payments platform company will, it said, target “certain institutional investors”.

Eurowag also said it is targeting a free float of at least 25 per cent of issued share capital, and it expects to be eligible for the FTSE UK indices.

It is expected that ordinary shares representing up to a further 15 per cent of the offer will be made available pursuant to an over-allotment option.