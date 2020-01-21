City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
MiFID II has gone into effect. At least, some of it has...
Tuesday 21 January 2020 1:49 pm

RBS' digital banking chief to step down in coming months


Share

The chief executive of Bo, RBS’ digital banking platform, is one of a number of executives who will leave the company in the coming months as part of a reshuffle under new boss Alison Rose.

Mark Bailie, who was considered a potential challenger to Rose before her appointment in the autumn, will step down just a few months after the launch of Bo.

Sky News reported that his departure would be announced at the same time as the taxpayer-backed lender reports its annual results on 14 February.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Share


Tags:


Related articles

TOPSHOT-RUSSIA-HACKING-INVESTIGATION-INTERNET-POLITICS

Three ways the Prime Minister can unleash the digital economy

Kulveer Ranger | Contributor
Daily UK Life 2019

Open banking ‘held back’ by lack of trust over data sharing

James Warrington
Apple Pay Launches In The UK

Open Banking can rebalance the market and put consumers in control

Imran Gulamhuseinwala | Contributor