RBS' digital banking chief to step down in coming months

The chief executive of Bo, RBS’ digital banking platform, is one of a number of executives who will leave the company in the coming months as part of a reshuffle under new boss Alison Rose.

Mark Bailie, who was considered a potential challenger to Rose before her appointment in the autumn, will step down just a few months after the launch of Bo.

Sky News reported that his departure would be announced at the same time as the taxpayer-backed lender reports its annual results on 14 February.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.