Natwest returns to profit as virus loan charges fall

Natwest returned to profit during the third quarter, reporting forecast-beating earnings after setting aside a smaller-than-expected sum to deal with bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natwest posted an operating profit before tax of £355m for the three months to September, beating the bank-compiled analyst estimates of a loss before tax of £75m for the period.

The bank booked a further £254m provision for expected bad loans – well below the £628m forecast. Natwest said provisions for the year would be at the lower end of a £3.5-4.5bn range previously given.

“These results demonstrate the resilience of our underlying business and the strength of our balance sheet in the face of significant continued uncertainty,” said chief executive Alison Rose.

However Rose added that while loan loss provisions were “relatively low” in the quarter and the bank saw “some positive trends across our customer base”, the “full impact of Covid-19 remains very unclear”.

“Challenging times lie ahead, especially as the current government support schemes come to an end and as new Covid-19 related restrictions are introduced,” she said.

The third quarter’s profit for Natwest came despite a £324m charge for buying back its own debt, as the bank redeemed some bonds set to lose their regulatory capital benefits and therefore become too expensive, it said.

Natwest had plunged into the red in the first half of this year on a £2.9bn provision against potential loan losses.