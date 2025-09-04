Rayner’s lawyers: ‘We are being made scapegoats’

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Lucy North/PA Wire

The law firm used by under-fire Angela Rayner for the purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove say that they have been made “scapegoats” and did not give the Deputy Prime Minister any tax advice.

In a statement issued to The Telegraph, Joanna Verrico, managing director of the family-run firm, said that their procedure is to refer clients to a tax expert.

“We acted for Ms Rayner when she purchased the flat in Hove. We did not and never have given tax or trust advice. It’s something we always refer our clients to an accountant or tax expert for,” Verrico said.

“The stamp duty for the Hove flat was calculated using HMRC’s own online calculator based on the figures and the information provided by Ms Rayner.

“That’s what we used and it told us we had to pay £30,000 based on the information provided to us. We believe that we did everything correctly and in good faith. Everything was exactly as it should be.

“We probably are being made scapegoats for all this and I have got the arrows stuck in my back to show it. We are not an inexperienced firm, but we’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”

Starmer under pressure

Rayner has maintained that she took advice before the purchase of the property and subsequently paid £30,000 in stamp duty. She has since admitted to underpaying by £40,000 following fresh legal advice obtained in recent days.

Rayner, who is deputy leader of the Labour party and Housing Secretary, has referred herself to the Prime Minister’s ethics watchdog and a report on her conduct is expected as soon as Friday afternoon.

Earlier today Keir Starmer declined five times to say whether he would sack Rayner if she was found to have broken the ministerial code.

Starmer said “I will make a decision on what I see,” adding that “I do think in the end we need to establish the facts, which the independent advisor will do and come to a conclusion.”

The Conservatives, who have called for Rayner to resign, earlier today posted quotes on social media taken from a recent biography of the PM in which he is quoted as saying “If a minister, any minister, makes a serious breach of the rules, they will be out.”