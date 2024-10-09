Rayner reviews decision to block development of Marlow Film Studios

Angela Rayner has ‘called in’ the planning decision over Marlow Film Studios, meaning the government could override the council’s rejection. Photo: PA

Angela Rayner has launched a review of the decision to block the construction of Marlow Film Studios, opening up the possibility that the £750m project could still be approved.

Earlier this year, Buckinghamshire Council refused planning permission for the film studio, which is backed by Avatar director James Cameron and other high-profile Hollywood names.

The proposals attracted the ire of locals, who have voiced concerns about the project’s impact on the green belt, especially its potential to cause “spatial and visual harm” to the area, which is a former quarry next to the A404.

Marlow Film Studios lodged an appeal against the council in August, however, Rayner has now ‘called in’ the planning decision, meaning the government could override the council’s decision and approve the studios.

The secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities has the authority to “call in” projects of national significance. Given Labour’s commitments to reforming the national planning system, it could mean the project is likely to be green-lit.

A spokesperson for the project said: “We welcome the secretary of state’s announcement that the decision on Marlow Film Studios will be made at a ministerial level. This is a project of national importance.

“If approved, Marlow Film Studios will strengthen the long-term foundations for the industry. The high technology studio campus we would deliver will meet the needs of global investors and production companies, preparing the UK for the next half-century of British filmmaking.

“Our engagement with this process will be attentive, thorough and constructive and will leave no doubt as to the significant contribution the project will make to the UK economy,” they added.

The move follows a wider announcement made on Wednesday by culture secretary Lisa Nandy to support the UK’s film industry.

The Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC) will allow first time productions with a budget up to £15m to access a relief of 53 per cent on qualifying spend. Films with a budget of up to £23.5m are also eligible for tapered relief through the IFTC.

“These reliefs will pay dividends both culturally and economically,” said Nandy, adding that they will also “inspire the next generation of talent across the country, deliver more great British content, and sustain a world-leading industry here in the UK”.

It also comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing to woo global investors at the International Investment Summit hosted by the British government next Monday.

The Marlow Film Studios project claims it will rake in £3.5bn of investment in its first decade of operation, and has promised improved local infrastructure and 4,000 new jobs.

“The UK’s film and TV industry leads the world,” the studios’ spokesperson continued. “It already attracts over £3bn of international investment each year, over three times the annual FDI for life sciences.

“This success is based on a bedrock of extraordinary British creative talent, and the UK needs to be best placed to maintain its leading position.”