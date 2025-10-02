Rathbones’s Robert Hughes-Penney: A great aunt gave me a scrip dividend at age 14 and the rest is history

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Robert Hughes-Penney, investment director at Rathbones and newly annointed City of London Sheriff, takes us through his career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Robert Hughes-Penney

Robert Hughes-Penney Job title: Alderman & Sheriff of the City of London and investment director at Rathbones Group Plc

Alderman & Sheriff of the City of London and investment director at Rathbones Group Plc Age: 57

57 Born: Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Lives: Old Bailey

Old Bailey Studied: Manchester Metropolitan University and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Manchester Metropolitan University and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Talents: That’s for other people to decide!

That’s for other people to decide! Coffee order: Double expresso

Double expresso Cocktail order: Caipirinha

Caipirinha Favourite book: The Great Gatsby is the only book I recall reading more than once

The Great Gatsby is the only book I recall reading more than once Motto: “Essayez” meaning try or keep going

“Essayez” meaning try or keep going Biggest perk of the job: Working with a great team of people

What was your first job?

As a sales assistant at Next in Watford.

What was your first role in the City?

After graduation I did a three-month internship with stockbrokers CCF Laurence Prust.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in financial services?

I had an interest in financial markets from an early age; a great aunt gave me a scrip dividend share certificate worth about £25 when I washers 14 and I started to look up the share price in the Financial Times. Then at uni I invested my allowance in privatisation share issues and used the proceeds to go on holiday. Although I didn’t start my career in the City until I was 25 after a few years in the army.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I love the energy of the City that meets you every day when you get out of the Tube.

And one thing you would change?

The Tube.

What’s been your most memorable business moment?

I always like winning new business.

And any business faux pas?

Lots! I regularly get things wrong, but try to say sorry and learn from them.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Being installed as Sheriff of the City of London, the second oldest secular office in the country, must be up there.

And what does being a Sheriff actually entail?

Two Sheriffs are elected each year who support the Lord Mayor by advising and accompanying them on matters that are important to the City. A crucial part of the role is to promote the rule of law and look after the welfare of the judges at the Old Bailey, ensuring the courts’ business runs smoothly. The Sheriffs also host a number of events during the year at the Old Bailey to promote charitable and philanthropic causes; this year I will be hosting the series, “Justice For All” to discuss the UK justice system.

Read more Wealth managers warn against kneejerk reactions to Budget speculation

Who do you look up to?

When I was leaving the army and starting in the City I had wise counsel from Lord Griffiths, who has been vice chairman of Goldman Sachs International and head of the Prime Minister’s Policy Unit 1985-1990, and I have continued to see him from time to time.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

“You’ve got to be in the room” – which is very relevant for the world of hybrid and flexi working. It’s a blend of “it’s not what you know it’s who you know” and “you’ve got to be in the game to win the game”.

And the worst?

Thankfully, I seem to have forgotten that.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Definitely but I do tend to be an optimist.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

The Sheriffs host several guests for lunch at the Old Bailey with HM Judges most days – would you like to join us?

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Sitting outside Haz at St Paul’s seeing the world go by with St Paul’s Cathedral as the backdrop.

Where’s home during the week?

The Shrieval apartment in the Old Bailey.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

With the family in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

There’s a villa near Antibes in the South of France that I’ve been to a couple of times and is very relaxing; I would probably go back there.