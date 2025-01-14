Rashford exit to cost Man Utd as clubs battles to meet PSR rules

Marcus Rashford’s exit from Manchester United could ease the club’s PSR concerns

Manchester United will have to pay to get Marcus Rashford off their wage bill as they battle to meet Premier League profitability and sustainability (PSR) rules.

Former golden boy Rashford is bound for the exit door at Old Trafford after 20 years at his boyhood club, having fallen out of favour with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The England forward’s departure will ease some of Manchester United’s financial worries as he is one of their top earners on £325,000 a week – or £17m a year.

Rashford has multiple offers on the table and would favour a move abroad, most likely as a loan until the end of the season, sources close to the talks told City AM.

But any loan transfer would have to be subsidised by the Premier League club as few teams in world football can afford to pay his wage in full.

It means that while Manchester United will reduce their wage bill, they will be paying for the privilege until they can offload Rashford on a permanent deal.

The player has attracted interest from Italy and Germany, with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund among the leading clubs known to have shown interest in him.

Manchester United will have the final say on his destination in a matter that has escalated rapidly in recent weeks amid internal concerns over the club’s financial position.

The 20-time English champions reported a loss of £113m for last season, taking their cumulative losses for the past five years to more than £370m.

Despite this, they are not believed to be in breach of the Premier League’s PSR threshold of £105m in losses over a rolling three-year period but are believed to have only minimal headroom.