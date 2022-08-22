One dead after Range Rover collides with Tesla and ends up on Underground tracks

One woman died after a Range Rover collided with a Tesla. (Photo/Pixabay)

A woman has died following a collision between a Range Rover and Tesla, leaving the 4×4 on the tracks of the London Underground.

Met Police officers are asking for witnesses after the dramatic coming-together of the two vehicles in the early hours of the morning in West London.

They were called at 3.48am following the collision, which was caught on camera and shared on social media, on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station.

The Range Rover appears to leave the road and crash through the barriers on the side into a Tesla dealership, ending up on the railway line.

A woman in her 20s, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover according to the Met, died at the scene. Three others were treated for injuries.

The Ranger Rover driver, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is critical, while the condition of a second Range Rover passenger, a woman in her 20s, is not life-threatening,

The Met said a man, aged in his 50s, who is believed to have been with the stationary Tesla, was treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.

The incident led to the no service on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge on Monday, while we help the police respond to an incident at Park Royal.

One Twitter user shared footage of the moment the cars collided on Twitter: