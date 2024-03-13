Rambler won’t leave you lost in superb Gold Cup

Corach Rambler has been a winner at the last two Cheltenham Festivals

AS SHOULD be the case with the showcase event in National Hunt racing, this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday, 3.30pm) is undoubtably the race of the meeting and probably the season as well.

Bar Shishkin, who was unfortunately ruled out due to an unsatisfactory scope yesterday, everything else looks set to line up in the race and it should make for a thrilling spectacle.

The Gold Cup is the ultimate test of a staying chaser, run over 3m2½f of the testing New Course, a horse has to be able to stay the trip thoroughly, but also, crucially, jump fluently and maintain a high-tempo gallop.

It’s that combination of factors that make this such a difficult race to win and only the very best rise to the top.

Last year, Galopin Des Champs proved himself to be just that as he jumped the last alongside Bravemansgame only to pull clear up the Cheltenham hill and win by seven lengths.

It was a scintillating performance from a horse that is the apple of trainer Willie Mullins’ eye and everything looks set for a repeat bid as he seeks to emulate former stablemate Al Boum Photo and win back-to-back Gold Cups.

Since his return in the John Durkan in November, where he found old rival Fastorslow too good over an inadequate trip, Galopin Des Champs has been imperious, winning the two premier Grade 1 staying chases in Ireland – the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup – in comfortable style.

He put Fastorslow firmly in his place at the Dublin Racing Festival last month and that means he comes here as the one they all have to beat.

As you would expect from a horse with his level of ability and form, he’s a very skinny 6/5 for this race, so while I respect him massively and see him as the most likely winner, I can’t back him at that price.

GOLD CUP 1-2-3

1 Galopin Des Champs

2 Corach Rambler

3 L’Homme Presse

Fastorslow could be capable of improvement on his Leopardstown run behind the favourite last time out, especially when you consider that was his first run for 69 days.

Martin Brassil’s runner has also had a wind-op since then and he should be able to get closer to the Mullins horse here, but I can’t see him reversing the form from last time.

Runner-up in the race last year, this season hasn’t gone to plan for Bravemansgame as he’s been beaten in all three starts, losing out to Hewick last time in the King George.

Paul Nicholls’ runner needs to improve and there are others more likely to chase the favourite home this year.

Hewick would be a scarcely believable story, for a horse bought for £800 to win the Gold Cup, but Shark Hanlon’s runner would be more interesting were it not for the likely soft ground.

In contrast the ground should suit Venetia Williams’ L’Homme Presse and I can see him running a big race to hit the frame.

This race is always run at a strong tempo and that should suit CORACH RAMBLER.

Lucinda Russell’s Grand National winner is being prepared for a return to Aintree next month but for a horse that has such a good record at Cheltenham he has to be of interest.

The Scottish raider has won all three of his starts at Prestbury Park, including the last two renewals of the Ultima and connections have always had a tilt at the Gold Cup in mind this season.

He wasn’t disgraced when dipping his toe into Grade One company on his most recent start, when finishing a staying-on third in the Betfair Chase, and this more exacting test of stamina could see further improvement.

If he can find a good jumping rhythm early on, I can see Corach Rambler staying on past horses once others have cried enough and in my eyes he has a strong chance of chasing home Galopin Des Champs.

At 20/1 and with some firms paying four places, he’s the one for my each way money.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Corach Rambler e/w 3.30pm Cheltenham