Railways introduce crowd control measures to help stop coronavirus spread

Rail chiefs today put in place crowd control measures at railway stations and added more train services amid fears overcrowding could help spread coronavirus.

Last Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged those who could not work from home to go back to work in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Network Rail said it will introduce around 3,000 more trains today but said social distancing means capacity is reduced to around 10 per cent to 13 per cent of normal levels.

Train operators have hired new security staff for crowd control, have put in place one-way systems at stations, taped off some train seats and added new cleaning staff to help trains run safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

Government advice says people should only take the train if there is no other way to travel as part of efforts to reserve services for key workers who have no other means of getting to work.

For the last eight weeks, trains have been running to a Sunday-style timetable after train companies cut services to about half the usual number of trains on 23 March as the country went into lockdown.

The increase today will put them at levels similar to a Saturday timetable, but some way off a usual weekday when about 24,000 trains run.

Rail franchises including Avanti West Coast and LNER are set to introduce measures to help passengers socially distance on journeys, it was announced.

From today, LNER, which runs services on the east coast, has introduced mandatory seat reservations for all passengers.

Passengers will be required to have a reservation for the specific train they wish to travel on, or else will not be allowed to board.

They are also asked to keep two rows apart from other passengers in standard class and one row apart in first class.

Avanti have asked that people buy advance tickets before arriving at the station, and urged passengers to wear masks on their journeys.

Chiltern Railways, which runs services between London and the West Midlands is also advising its passengers to book tickets in advance where possible and to wear masks.