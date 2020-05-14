TfL agrees £1.6bn bailout deal with government

TfL has agreed a £1.6bn bailout deal with central government today after London mayor Sadiq Khan wanted that without an emergency cash injection tonight the transport system would run out of cash.

The government are giving TfL £1.1bn with a £500m loan,.

Number 10 has attached a number of conditions to the bailout including the return of a full tube service.

Other conditions include a review of TfL’s finances and government officials taking seats on the board that oversees the transport operator.

A mayoral source said: “The government has belatedly agreed financial support for TfL to deal with covid-19 – as they have for every other train and bus operator in the country.

“But they have forced ordinary Londoners to pay a very heavy price for doing the right thing on covid-19 by hiking TfL fares, temporarily suspending the Freedom Pass at busy times and loading TfL with debt that Londoners will pay for in the long run.”

Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said the bailout was “good news for Londoners, for our economy and for the future of TfL”.

In a tweet Bailey said he welcomed the review of TfL’s finances and government representation on its board.

“The mayor has failed to manage TfL’s budget. These bailout conditions will limit any further damage he can cause,” Bailey said.

Earlier Khan warned that TfL would cut bus and tube services if it did not receive a bailout today.

Speaking to LBC, Khan said: “Being blunt, today is the last day. Unless the government gives us confirmation of the grant we need, then the consequences could be quite severe and the ramifications for all of us will be huge.

“Because we are required to keep two months’ money to pay for services, we’ll have to start reducing services”.

Under government law, TfL would have to issue a Section 114 notice if its cash reserves fall under £1.2bn, which would have happened today, Khan said.

This notice is the equivalent of a public company going bust and means strict spending restrictions will be implemented.

TfL has suffered from a 95 per cent drop in Tube fares and an 85 per cent drop in bus fares due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier signalled that any bailout of TfL could come lead to an increase in fares which have been frozen since 2016.

“It’s very important in providing a rescue package that TfL and the London mayor can work with that we don’t end up in a situation where those outside the capital are unfairly carrying the burden,” he said.

“Sadly…fares do end up having to rise with inflation, if not there’s less money going into the system. If you have consistent freezes, it means that less money is going into the system.

“You can’t, then, have an unfair settlement where other British taxpayers are effectively bailing out the system.”