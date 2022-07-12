Rail union bosses who called for biggest train strike in 25 years take home £280,000 in pay and perks

With the transport unions having voted on the ‘biggest rail strike in 25 years’, it has been revealed that two Aslef trade union bosses had a combined total remuneration of £281,601 in 2021.

Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, took home £151,371 in total remuneration in 2021. While Aslef’s Assistant General Secretary, Simon Weller, received £130,230 in the same year, the TaxPayers’ Alliance said morning.

This was a more than 10 per cent pay rise on the previous year, when inflation was at 2.6 per cent between 2020-21, according to the Bank of England.

Total remuneration includes gross salary, employers’ national insurance contribution, pension contributions and other benefits, such as a car or housing allowance and health insurance.

Danielle Boxall, media campaign manager of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, shared with City A.M. that “taxpayers are fed up with lectures and disruption from loaded union leaders.”

“These red barons are dooming commuters to misery, but are sitting comfortably as some of Britain’s biggest earners in taxpayer-backed unions,” he added.