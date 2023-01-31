Rail strikes: TSSA considers revised pay offer from train companies

Rail strikes have hit businesses hard

Rail union TSSA has announced it has received two new offers from train operators in a bid to avert further industrial action.

TSSA bosses said they will consider the deal – which is now extended to management as well as platform and station staff and is worth nine per cent over two years – and decide whether to put it to their members.

It comes as the union RMT received a similar offer on 19 January.

“The new offers from the train companies are a result of hard work by our negotiating teams and the strong commitment of members in this dispute,” Luke Chester, TSSA’s organising director, said.

“We will now work with our reps to fully consider whether the terms being offered are fair, and good enough to put to members in a vote,” he added.

As part of the deal, train operators have agreed to no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024 as well as a full consultation before any changes to the current terms and conditions are implemented.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which is negotiating on behalf of train companies, said: “This is a reasonable offer in challenging economic times that gives TSSA members a significant uplift over two years.”

“We urge the TSSA to put this offer to its members. It is time to end this damaging dispute for the good of our people, our passengers and the long-term future of Britain’s railways.”

TSSA members will not walk out tomorrow or Friday, unlike colleagues at the unions RMT and Aslef.