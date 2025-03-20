Radical honesty on net zero is Badenoch at her best

Kemi Badenoch has said net zero is “impossible” for Britain to achieve by 2050. Photo: PA

Kemi Badenoch has said that net zero by 2050 is impossible and she has the evidence to prove it. Now she needs to prove she has the energy to take on the reform Britain so badly needs, says James Price

At last, I have seen the Kemi Badenoch that her supporters see. The leader of the opposition has had a quiet few months since getting elected to what is widely regarded as the worst job in politics, but the contours of her leadership are beginning to emerge. Speaking at a superb redevelopment in St Pancras, where Victorian arches that once stored coal delivered to London from the North now house bustling shops and restaurants, the Tory boss set out her first major policy intervention. And it was a welcome one.

Admitting that the eco emperor is actually wearing net zero clothes, Badenoch did what I have been calling for politicians to do for years – backed up her assertions with evidence mid-speech. Recalling Chris ‘next slide please’ Whitty, she laid bare the impossibility of Britain reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with graphs and infographics that show just how fantastical they are. It makes for sobering reading.

Not only are we reliant on China for much of the so-called renewable tech (from wind farms to solar panels), but they are also catering to this demand by opening a new coal-powered station every fortnight. That doesn’t sound very green. Badenoch railed, too, at the complete lack of coherence on how any other targets are going to be achieved. For example, on current adoption rates, Britain will miss its deadline to get to 50 per cent heat pump usage by 2050 – by over 300 years.

In-line with the Tories’ approach to not rush to new conclusions, they will not set out new targets now, or perhaps ever, but will instead lead a fundamental rethink of Britain’s energy security, approach to energy generation, what mixed production might look like and even the possibility of new technological breakthroughs. Crucially, Badenoch said that, alongside academics and theoreticians, businesspeople will be given a say. And sceptics would be actively courted to provide the kind of challenge essential to any such process.

Taking out the politics of fighting Reform, or holding this awful government to account, for a moment, this methodical, serious approach to policy formulation is surely the right one on such an important issue. With lower growth, higher energy prices, and more unstable generation of power than all of our peers, we need more than just a quick fix. We certainly need more than Ed Miliband promising to lower bills while actually raising them.

A zero-based budgeting approach to policy

Badenoch announced that the rest of her shadow team will undertake thorough policy inquiry, starting from first principles. This includes getting people back to work, social disintegration, healthcare, productivity, immigration and lawfare. This ‘zero-based budgeting’ approach to policy making feels cathartic.

The credibility gaps will linger for now, of course. My party failed in many areas. But honesty is necessary and brave. Reform and Labour will both be able to jeer “14 years” for some time to come. But if the Conservatives can combine this radical candour with the hard-won lessons of their time in government, they may just come up with the right answers for the problems facing the country.

The biggest challenge remains, though. This is to fundamentally “rewire the state” as Badenoch promised during her leadership bid. You can have the best ideas in the world, but if you lack a sufficient delivery mechanism, you will fail. The Tories, however tarnished, remain the party of limited government and free markets. These mantras should help the party come up with a future model for the civil service. I would advocate an American system, with political appointments handed executive authority and empowered to fulfil the mandate of the winning party. There is net zero chance of reforms being carried out at the necessary scale if that isn’t fixed.

But with patriotic people wisely reconsidering overtures from Reform following its treatment of Ruper Lowe, and Labour failing to be as radical as necessary, perhaps Badenoch can generate the energy needed after all. The horrible alternative is that Britain ends up with net zero ideas, and the Tories end up with net zero seats.

James Price is senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute