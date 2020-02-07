Radical Figures at the Whitechapel Gallery review: Is painting really dead?

“This is an exhibition that testifies against the death of painting,” says Lydia Yee, curator of Radical Figures: Painting in the New Millennium at the Whitechapel Gallery. “Since painting was pronounced dead in the 1980s, a new generation of artists has been revitalising the expressive potential of figuration.”

The exhibition, featuring work by 10 artists from around the globe, claims to confront the relevance of the painted body in the age of the selfie. “How do you represent figures after the dominance of photography?” A tough question, but this collection of artists do their best to paint a picture of the political and social anxieties that have plagued the bodies of our new millennium.

Tarifa by Daniel Richter is no doubt the standout of the show, tackling the riddle head-on with his depiction of refugees on a lifeboat, rendered in the vibrant palette of an infrared camera. Richter, with his allusions to the boats of Jericho and Delacroix, is not the only artist to collar the rich tradition of the painted body throughout art history.

Michael Armitage’s reference to Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus in his painting #mydressmychoice, meanwhile, brings the image of the violated female body into the 21st century. He lends his canvas to a woman who was filmed being sexually assaulted on public transport in Nairobi in 2014. The painting is violent and challenging, its title echoing the waves of feminist movements that have punctuated the new millenium.

Separately, these paintings have things to say. This motley crew of artists confront well-trodden tropes in art history – the male gaze, refugees, depression – and bring them into our current landscape. But what is less sure is whether, as a collection, they say anything radical.

The exhibition’s thick, dripping, distorted bodies are a testament to the power of paint in depicting what cannot be captured by photography. But perhaps the most radical element is its claim that painting ever died. Though Radical Figures dunks its brush deep into the painterly tradition, it fails to do what it says on the paint tin.

