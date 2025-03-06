Rachel Reeves calls for action to break down gender barriers to boost growth

Ahead of International Women’s Day, chancellor Rachel Reeves has called for urgent action to dismantle barriers preventing women from reaching leadership positions.

Her comments follow the release of new research from Vodafone, which found that over a third of women still see gender as a barrier to career progression.

“The UK is leading the charge for gender equality, but we still have work to do”, Rachel Reeves said.

“We must break down the barriers that stop many women from being represented in leadership roles, so that top talent reaches the highest levels of business”.

Rachel Reeves breaking down barriers to success

Vodafone’s recent study revealed the workplace challenges that continue to shape women’s career progression, including various structural obstacles.

It reported that nearly a third of women believe they must leave their current jobs to advance in their careers.

Many cited a lack of training and development opportunities as a major factor preventing them from progressing within their organisations.

These women feel they must seek opportunities elsewhere to push past career limits.

Confidence also plays a significant role in career advancement, with nearly a quarter of women saying that a lack of self-belief is a major barrier to moving up the ranks.

Further, the study found that while 15 per cent of women cite household responsibilities as limiting, 8 per cent of men see it as a concern.

Representation in the workplace

Further, leadership representation remains a crucial factor in their career decisions.

Over half of the women surveyed stated that the presence of female leaders within an organisation directly influences their choice of workplace.

Nicki Lyons, Vodafone UK’s chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer, stressed the importance of visible female leadership.

She emphasised that businesses risk losing top talent if women do not see themselves reflected in leadership positions, or feel they lack the time to invest in their careers.

“Seeing women in leadership roles isn’t just about representation; it drives real change and opportunity”, she said.

“Women need senior role models to feel inspired and supported in their own career progression”/