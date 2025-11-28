Rachel Reeves’ benefit handouts are unchristian, Badenoch says

Badenoch said the Budget was for 'Benefits Street' Britain.

Kemi Badenoch has argued that Rachel Reeves’ welfare splurge in the Autumn Budget is inconsistent with Christian values, as she blasted the Labour government for raising taxes to fund increased spending.

The Chancellor hiked taxes by £26bn on Wednesday to fund a massive injection of cash into welfare benefits, including the controversial decision to lift the two-child benefit cap

Speaking on Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking podcast on Friday morning, Badenoch suggested it could be “argued that” the Budget was unchristian.

When pressed on the remark, the Tory leader explained: “In early Christian times, there was no state or welfare, so I think that you can argue that, actually.

“The Christian tradition is about communities and families and charity, not about compulsory taxation in order to pay welfare.”

She added that her party was the “only party that is talking about limiting welfare”.

It followed on 17 November where Badenoch quoted St Paul’s advice to Timothy in the Bible as she argued “anyone who does not provide for their relatives and especially for their own household has denied the faith”.

Welfare spending to rocket in years to come

Badenoch has branded Reeves’ speech on Wednesday a “Budget for Benefit Street” with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasting welfare spending to rise by £16bn come 2030, when compared to the previous forecasts made in the Spring Statement.

The report said also said over the next five years welfare spending will rise by £73.2bn to £406.2bn with £34bn coming from the triple lock.

The significant upward revision comes after Labour ditched the two-child benefit cap in a move expected to add around £3.1bn a year to the bill.

Still, Reeves pledged to move forward with welfare cuts, despite previous plans to shed £5bn from the bill being shot down by back bench rebels earlier this year.

The Chancellor said the government will crack down on the scale of welfare spending, adding that changes to Universal Credit “will get 15,000 people back into work”.

The move has been viewed as a crucial policy to appease the Labour left, which has become increasingly agitated with the party leadership.

Helen Thomas, founder of Blonde Money, described the Budget as “classic Labour,” as she appeared on City AM’s live Budget show.

“Perhaps she thinks it saved her short-term political future,” Thomas added.

“She’s drawn a line today, but frankly, I don’t think it’s going to go very well for her.”

In Badenoch’s scathing remarks to the Chancellor following the Budget, she criticised her for comments regarding ‘mansplaining’.

The Tory leader doubled down on her comments in an interview with the BBC, stating: “We now have two bad budgets from a woman.

“That’s not great for women. And when I stand up doing my job, I think about the impression I’ve got to give, and it has to be about high standards, not about my own personal achievement.”