Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has today warned that “safeguards” such as mask wearing and social distancing may be in place beyond 21 June.

Raab today refused to say whether all restrictions would be dropped by June, a date set by the government for most if not all restrictions to end, and said there may need to be “caveats”.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap set 21 June as a target for all restrictions to be dropped, however it was pending a Cabinet Office review into the future of social distancing.

Speaking to the BBC today, Raab said: “What we are doing, is we’ve come though step three and step four and with the positive progress we’ve made we’re looking at what extra safegaurds, caveats need to be put in place.

“We want to get to a position at the end of June where we get life as back to normal, but we might need to have safeguards in palace.”

When asked about what measures this could include, he said: “It will particularly be around distancing, it could be around masks, but I don’t want to prejudge. That could be some of the options.”

It comes after thousands of revellers packed into Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool on Friday as a part of a government trial of large scale events.

The two-day club event did not have any social distancing or any face mask requirements, but all patrons needed to a show a negative test on arrival.

The government has also welcomed back a limited number of socially distanced fans at some football matches, including the League Cup Final between Tottenham and Manchester City, in a bid to get large crowds back to live events.

England’s Covid restrictions are set to be eased further on 17 May, with indoor hospitality, theatres, cinemas and galleries allowed to open.