Raab refuses 11 times to say when he went on holiday in lead up to Afghanistan crisis

Dominic Raab has refused 11 times to reveal when he went on holiday in the lead-up to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in a 90-minute grilling by MPs.

The foreign secretary said today that he “wouldn’t have gone away with the benefit of hindsight”, but would not reveal if he left after western intelligence had already indicated Kabul would soon fall.

It took the Taliban just one week to sweep through Afghanistan in a devastating offensive mid-August that sparked tens of thousands of Afghanis to try and flee the country.

Raab has come under fire in the past two weeks for being on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and for refusing to take calls on evacuating British nationals.

He instead delegated the calls to junior ministers, before coming back to the UK on 15 August on the same day that Kabul fell to the militant Islamist group.

Labour has called for his resignation and there have been some media reports that Raab is set to be demoted in the next reshuffle.

When asked by Labour MP, and Foreign Affairs Committee member, Chris Bryant when he went on holiday, Raab said: “I’m not going to start, Chris, adding to the fishing expedition beyond the facts I have articulated.”

The foreign secretary said an intelligence failure meant the UK was not expecting Afghanistan to fall before the US completely withdrew from the country in August.

He said there were still plans in place from June to start evacuating British nationals and Afghanis who worked with the UK when the time came.

“The central assessment we were operating to…is that the most likely proposition is that given the troop withdrawal by the end of August you would see a steady deterioration from that point and it was unlikely Kabul would fall this year,” he said.

More to follow