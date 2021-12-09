Raab, Gove and Shapps forced self-isolate after close contact with Covid case

A spokesperson for Dominic Raab said: “He is getting tested and he is self-isolating while we wait to hear whether the Australian deputy prime minister has Omicron or not.”

Three cabinet ministers have both been forced into self-isolation after being in close contact with Australia’s Covid-positive Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Justice secretary Dominic Raab, communities secretary Gove and transport secretary Grant Shapps will have to stay at home for ten days after meeting with Mr Joyce for trade-talks in London earlier this week.

Joyce tested positive for Covid-19 while in the US today, however he believes he contracted the virus in the UK.

Under government guidelines people do not have to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with a Covid case, but do need to take a PCR test.

Anyone who has been in close contact with a suspected case of Omicron now has to take daily tests.

“Have taken precaution of cancelling visit and have taken PCR test after being in contact with Australian Deputy PM this week – who’s tested positive for Covid,” Shapps tweeted. The transport minister was forced to pull out of an HS2-related visit to Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, as he was due to mark a major £2bn contract to build high-speed trains.

